Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

