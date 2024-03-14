Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

