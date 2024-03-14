Headinvest LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $609.45 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.31 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

