Headinvest LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

