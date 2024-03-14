Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 653751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 187,369 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

