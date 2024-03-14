Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Rodica Macadrai Purchases 5,175 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 84,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,891. The company has a market capitalization of $928.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife by 36.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

