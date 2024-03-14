Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.38 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00006071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $159.88 million and approximately $21,770.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,327.87 or 0.99883382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009780 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00174863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.42386566 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $68,237.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

