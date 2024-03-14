Hoese & Co LLP Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 552,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IUSB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.