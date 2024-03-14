Hoese & Co LLP Has $698,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $75.68.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

