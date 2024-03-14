Hoese & Co LLP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $150.16. 1,029,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

