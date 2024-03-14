Hoese & Co LLP Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,159. The company has a market capitalization of $359.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.