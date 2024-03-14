Horizen Price Reaches $16.54 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.54 or 0.00023188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $244.36 million and $31.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00072569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,771,912 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

