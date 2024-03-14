Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

