HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

