Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 729.4% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humacyte stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Up 1.0 %

Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 7,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,347. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.