HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

