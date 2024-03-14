HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. 369,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,430,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

HUYA Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

