HWG Holdings LP Acquires 9,454 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.62. The company had a trading volume of 839,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,177. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

