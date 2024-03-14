HWG Holdings LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.06. The stock had a trading volume of 422,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.87 and a 200 day moving average of $284.94. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

