HWG Holdings LP Has $4.48 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,140. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

