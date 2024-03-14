HWG Holdings LP Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38,904.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $777.01. 248,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.80 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

