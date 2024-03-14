HWG Holdings LP Sells 32,956 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

