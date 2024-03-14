HWG Holdings LP Sells 42,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.11. 6,991,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,396,029. The stock has a market cap of $440.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

