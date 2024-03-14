Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.