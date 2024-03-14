IFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 1,893,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,825. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

