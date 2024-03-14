IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.22. 43,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 295,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

The company has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

