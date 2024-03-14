Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $263.55. 1,016,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,366. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

