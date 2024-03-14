Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.48, but opened at $120.76. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $128.39, with a volume of 355,550 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

