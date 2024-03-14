Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Information Services Stock Up 7.0 %

ISV stock opened at C$25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$466.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Get Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.