Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
