Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

