Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,273.70 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($36.55) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,600.51).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,911 ($37.30) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,870.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,956.93. The company has a market capitalization of £64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

DGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.79) to GBX 3,550 ($45.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.59) to GBX 2,500 ($32.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,308.33 ($42.39).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

