Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Buys $137,020.70 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,277,985.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,373 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,956.18.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $13,637.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,507.86.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $930,592.26.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

