Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Buys $100,013.03 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 4,447 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MOFG opened at $22.73 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOFG. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.