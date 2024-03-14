Insider Buying: Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Purchases 36,503 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 36,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 146,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

