Insider Buying: RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT) Insider Purchases A$72,000.00 in Stock

RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT – Get Free Report) insider David Morton bought 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($47,682.12).
RocketDNA Stock Performance
About RocketDNA
RocketDNA Ltd. engages in the provision of drone-based data service and technology solutions for the mining, construction, security, renewable, agricultural, and engineering industries in Australia and South Africa. It offers aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while it takes care of everything in the air.
