Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.6 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

