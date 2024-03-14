Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells 16,250,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CWAN stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

