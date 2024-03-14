Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 46,875 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,495,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Confluent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

