Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76. The company has a market capitalization of $988.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

