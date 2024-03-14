Insider Selling: DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Senior Officer Sells 117,000 Shares of Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$67,860.00.
Adrian Glover also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Adrian Glover sold 1,000 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$610.00.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of DMGI stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$86.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 5.04.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
