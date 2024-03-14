Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $41,127.35 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $41,127.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 11th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

