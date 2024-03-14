Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $917,688.24 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 35,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $917,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

GO opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 990.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 137,153 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.