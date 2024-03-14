Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,341,043.65 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 7th, Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $2,707,348.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25.

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23.

ITCI stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

