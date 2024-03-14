Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $388,678.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

