Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 7,810 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
