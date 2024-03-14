Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) CAO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

