Insider Selling: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Sells 49,715 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,734,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

