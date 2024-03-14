Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) SVP Sells $367,852.95 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCEL opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Company Profile



Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

