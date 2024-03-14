Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $73,660.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Trading Down 0.6 %

VICR stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 105.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

