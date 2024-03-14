Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $73,660.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vicor Trading Down 0.6 %
VICR stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.53.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.